Czech Republic says world moving toward diplomatic solution to Ukraine war

The world is moving toward a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, a course supported by the government of the Czech Republic, Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said.

Speaking to the Czech News Agency on Monday, Macinka said recent developments indicate progress toward negotiations, adding that Ukraine has made significant concessions in recent days and the next step now lies with Russia.

"I am glad that the world is finally moving toward a diplomatic solution, which the Czech government also supports," Macinka said, arguing that US President Donald Trump has positioned himself as a key mediator capable of bringing both sides to the negotiating table.

He, however, cautioned that progress would require a constructive approach from all parties, saying that Trump's patience "is not infinite."

Macinka added that strong and realistic Western security guarantees could offer Ukraine an effective alternative to membership in NATO and help prevent a repeat of Russia's war.

The comments followed talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump in the US on Sunday. Trump described the meeting as "wonderful," saying only one or two sticking points remain on the path to a peace agreement.

Radek Vondracek, chairman of the Czech parliament's foreign affairs committee, said there is "real hope for real peace," praising Trump's efforts to end the conflict.

Writing on US social media company X, Vondracek said the US president is "tirelessly negotiating" to bring the war to a close.

Trump has said territorial issues remain among the most contentious elements of the talks, including Russia's demand that Ukraine cede all of the Donbas region, even areas Moscow has not fully captured militarily.

Zelenskyy has said the proposed peace plan includes US security guarantees for Ukraine for a period of 15 years, with the possibility of extension. He has also indicated that Kyiv favors a broader agreement signed by Ukraine, the US, Russia, and European partners.





