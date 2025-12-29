Storm Johannes leaves 3 dead, thousands without power across Nordic region

Snowy and windy conditions lead to cancelled departures at the Are train station as Storm Johannes moves into northern Sweden, in Are, Sweden, 27 December 2025. (EPA Photo)

Storm Johannes, which has been sweeping the Nordic region since the weekend, left three dead and thousands without power on Monday.

Three people died in Sweden after trees fell on them, while more than 15,000 households remained without power on Monday morning, even as the storm began to subside, according to broadcaster SVT.

Southwestern and western Finland also woke up to a similar scenario, with over 33,000 customers remaining without power, broadcaster Yle reported.

The storm is expected to cause damage totaling hundreds of thousands of euros, according to Forest Management Associations in the South and Central Ostrobothnia region.

In Norway, heavy snowfall has led to road closures and delays in the country's far north, while the southern regions are set to see several mountain passes closed throughout the day.