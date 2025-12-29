China urges Thailand, Cambodia to continue talks, rebuild ties, mutual trust amid ceasefire

China on Monday urged Thailand and Cambodia to sustain dialogue, restore mutual trust, and rebuild their ties amid the ceasefire agreement following recent border tensions.

The statement came after China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted his Cambodian and Thai counterparts, Prak Sokhonn, and Sihasak Phuangketkeow, alongside military representatives from all three countries in Yuxi city of Yunnan province in southwestern China.

During the trilateral meeting, Wang Yi highlighted China's active mediation since the outbreak of the border conflict, citing multiple phone calls, four special envoy visits, and ongoing diplomatic and military consultations.

"With the joint efforts of all parties, the Cambodian and Thai militaries recently reached a ceasefire agreement, which China finds gratifying," he said.

He added that both sides demonstrated a positive and open attitude, showed commitment to easing and de-escalating tensions, and expressed willingness to improve bilateral relations on the basis of the ceasefire.

"We must look forward and move forward together," Wang said.

The Chinese minister emphasized the need for continued communication, gradual restoration of bilateral relations, and rebuilding of mutual trust.

He noted that the conflict had caused a loss of confidence, but stressed that Cambodia and Thailand, as eternal neighbors, should work to heal wounds and remove barriers to reconciliation.

China pledged support in ceasefire monitoring, humanitarian aid, and demining cooperation.

Both Cambodian and Thai top diplomats also expressed gratitude for China's role, underscoring the importance of peace and their commitment to implementing the ceasefire.

Cambodia and Thailand signed a ceasefire agreement on Saturday, ending nearly 20 days of clashes that killed dozens and displaced nearly 1 million civilians along their disputed border.

Under the arrangement, both sides agreed to halt all armed hostilities and avoid unprovoked fire, troop advances, or movements toward each other's positions.

The ceasefire applies along the entire border and covers military targets, civilians, and infrastructure, with Thailand set to return 18 Cambodian soldiers after the truce is fully maintained for 72 hours, ending at noon on Tuesday.

Around 99 people were killed in clashes that resumed on Dec. 8, a day after a border skirmish wounded two Thai soldiers.





