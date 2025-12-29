Russia successfully launches 52 satellites into space on Soyuz-2.1b rocket

Russia successfully launched 52 satellites into space aboard a Soyuz-2.1b rocket, the Russian space corporation Roscosmos announced Sunday.

According to Roscosmos, the rocket launch, carrying two Aist-2T satellites along with 50 others, was conducted from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's far eastern Amur Oblast.

The satellites are intended for a range of missions, including Earth remote sensing, electromagnetic radiation research, monitoring global shipping, receiving signals from Internet of Things transmitters, and studying the impact of space conditions on living organisms.

The two Aist-2T satellites are designed to perform 3D imaging of the planet's surface to create digital terrain models and monitor emergency situations such as fires, floods and volcanic activity, according to Roscosmos.