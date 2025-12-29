Trump says 'a lot of progress' made on ending Russia-Ukraine war after Zelenskyy meeting

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that significant progress was made toward ending the Russia-Ukraine war following his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We covered somebody would say 95%. I don't know what percent, but we have made a lot of progress on ending that war, which is really certainly the most deadly war since World War Two, probably the biggest war since World War Two," Trump said.

Trump said the remaining parts of the peace plan could be agreed on in "a few weeks" if work goes "really well."

Zelenskyy said after the talks with Trump and European leaders that "we agreed that our teams will meet in upcoming weeks to finalize all discussed matters."

Trump hosted Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida to discuss the US plan to end the nearly four-year conflict.

Zelenskyy arrived in the US on Sunday following a visit to neighboring Canada.





