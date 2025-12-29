Fire at Rohingya camp in Bangladesh damages dozens of shelters: UN migration agency

A fire broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Sunday night, damaging dozens of houses, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Monday.

In a brief statement on US social media company, IOM said that its teams were on the ground and responding since the onset of the fire, working alongside refugee volunteers and the Bangladesh Fire Service to contain the blaze.

The agency praised the swift action of responders, noting that their efforts helped prevent the fire from spreading further across the densely populated camp.

According to local media, around 20 to 25 houses were burned in the fire and there were no reports of casualties.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.2 million Muslim Rohingya in Cox's Bazar, most of whom fled Myanmar in August 2017 during a military crackdown that human rights groups described as genocide.