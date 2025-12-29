Hamas confirms death of military spokesman, several commanders in Israeli war in Gaza

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Monday confirmed the death of its military commander Abu Ubaida and several military commanders during Israel's two-year war in the Gaza Strip.

In a recorded statement, the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, mourned Abu Ubaida, whose real name was given as Hudhayfah Abdullah al-Kahlout, who was Hamas's public voice throughout the war.

Hamas said its chief of staff, Mohammed Sinwar, was also killed, saying he has led the Qassam Brigades during "an exceptionally difficult period," succeeding Mohammed Deif, the group's long-time military commander.

It also said Mohammed Shabana, commander of the Rafah Brigade, was killed, saying he died alongside Yahya Sinwar, the group's political chief. On the list was also Hakam Al-Issa, whom Hamas said held leadership roles at multiple levels, including overseeing training and military academies.

Hamas also said Raed Saad, whom it identified as head of the manufacturing division and a former chief of operations, was killed.