Trump says he hopes to get to phase two of Gaza peace plan 'very quickly'

U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump ‍on ‌Monday said ‍he hopes to reach phase two of the ⁠Gaza plan "very quickly."

Trump met with Israeli Prime ‌Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday ‍in ‍Florida.

Trump says 'just heard about' Russian accusation Ukraine tried to attack Putin residence

Trump said had "just ‍heard about" Russia's ‌accusation ‍that Ukraine tried to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence in northern Russia, which Kyiv has denied.

Trump ⁠also said he had a "very good talk" with Putin earlier in the ‌day.

"We have a few very thorny issues," Trump ‍said ‍about talks to ‍end the ⁠war ‍in Ukraine.

Trump says US hit Venezuela dock where drugs were allegedly loaded

Trump said the U.S. had "hit" ‍a dock area in ‌Venezuela where ‍he alleged drugs were loaded onto boats.

Trump made the comments as he greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago ⁠estate in Florida.

"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats ‌up with drugs. They load the boats up with drugs. We ‍hit all the ‍boats, and ‍now we hit ⁠the ‍area," Trump said, without providing any further details.