Trump has 'positive' call with Putin on Ukraine: White House

US President Donald Trump had a "positive" call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, the White House said, a day after Trump met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Florida.

"President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X. Trump and Putin had also spoken ahead of Sunday's Zelensky talks.

Leavitt's statement came shortly after Moscow accused Kyiv of firing drones at Putin's residence and announced that it would "revise" its negotiating position on ending the Ukraine war.







