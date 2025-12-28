Trump says he had 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskiy meeting

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published December 28,2025
US President Donald Trump (R) reaches out to shake hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they pose on a podium on the tarmac after arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (AFP File Photo)
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he had "a good and very productive" phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin before his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida later in the day.