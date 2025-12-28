News World Trump says he had 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskiy meeting

Trump says he had 'very productive' call with Putin ahead of Zelenskiy meeting

Donald Trump said Sunday he had "productive" talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin hours before the US president meets Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, in a year-end sprint to seal a deal to end the war.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published December 28,2025 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump (R) reaches out to shake hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they pose on a podium on the tarmac after arrival at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. (AFP File Photo)