Polish prime minister calls dispute with president ‘deadly serious’

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Sunday that a growing political dispute with President Karol Nawrocki represents a fundamental clash over Poland's values, security, and geopolitical orientation.

"President Nawrocki has once again identified the West as the main threat to Poland," Tusk wrote on the US social media company X. "This is the essence of the dispute between the anti-European bloc (Nawrocki and his PiS party) and our Coalition. A deadly serious dispute—about our values, security and sovereignty. East or West."

The exchange highlights deepening divisions in Polish politics between Tusk's pro-European governing coalition and nationalist opposition figures linked to the Law and Justice (PiS) party, as debates over Poland's role in Europe and its security posture intensify.

Tusk made these remarks in response to a speech delivered by Nawrocki on Saturday during ceremonies marking the National Day of the Victorious Greater Poland Uprising. In his address, Nawrocki stressed the importance of national unity and readiness to defend Poland's borders.

"A national community open to the West but ready to defend the western border of the Republic of Poland, as the Greater Poland insurgents knew," Nawrocki said, adding that modern Poland must combine hard work with courage and be prepared for conflict if its security is threatened.

Nawrocki was elected president earlier this year with the backing of the nationalist PiS camp, defeating a candidate supported by Tusk's pro-European Civic Platform (PO). His victory preserved PiS influence over the presidency despite the party's loss of parliamentary power in 2023, when Tusk returned to office at the head of a broad, pro-EU governing coalition.

The rivalry between PO and PiS has dominated Polish politics for nearly two decades, pitting Tusk's liberal, pro-European agenda against PiS's nationalist, socially conservative vision that emphasizes sovereignty and skepticism toward the European Union.

Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski also commented on the dispute, seeking to reassure concerns about Poland's western frontier. In a post on X, Sikorski said there was no threat from Germany as long as it remained a member of NATO and the EU.

"As long as Germany is in NATO and the EU and governed by Christian or Social Democrats, there is no threat to our western border," Sikorski wrote. He added that such a risk could emerge only if "Europhobic nationalists" came to power.





