Australian cruise ship runs aground off coast of Papua New Guinea, with 123 people on board

The Australian cruise ship the Coral Adventurer has run aground after hitting a reef off the coast of Papua New Guinea with 123 people on board.

The incident occurred early on Saturday morning, approximately 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Lae, Papua New Guinea's second-largest city, in Morobe province.

The ship's operator said that none of the 80 passengers or 43 crew members were injured.

"All passengers and crew are safe," a spokesperson for Coral Expeditions said in a statement, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "An initial inspection indicates no damage to the vessel."

The incident has been reported to authorities, and as is standard procedure, additional official inspections of the hull and marine environment will be conducted.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said it did not receive a distress call from the Coral Adventurer but was aware it had run aground.

"AMSA is currently monitoring the situation and is ready to support PNG (Papua New Guinea) authorities if requested," a spokesperson said in a statement.

The Coral Adventurer is under investigation by AMSA and Queensland Police following the death of 80-year-old passenger Suzanne Rees, found dead on Lizard Island on Oct. 26.

Rees had been hiking with other passengers but separated for a rest. The ship left without her and returned hours later upon realizing she was missing.

A search operation located her body the next day. The ship was only two days into a 60-day voyage when Rees died, resulting in the cancellation of the cruise.