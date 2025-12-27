Ukraine ramps up diplomacy with European, NATO leaders ahead of US talks on war’s end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday held a series of phone calls with European, NATO, and G7 leaders to coordinate positions ahead of upcoming US talks on ending the Moscow-Kyiv war, as his country steps up diplomatic engagement to secure security guarantees and political backing.

In a series of statements on US social media company X, Zelensky said he held separate phone calls with the leaders of Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Finland, Canada, and NATO, underscoring what he described as a "maximum-intensity" diplomatic push ahead of a planned Sunday summit with US President Donald Trump in the state of Florida.

Zelensky said he discussed the negotiation process "in great detail" with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, briefing her on Kyiv's negotiating position and stressing that Russia must bear responsibility for obstructing peace efforts.

He thanked Denmark for its military support and for its current role as rotating presidency of the European Council, noting that it coincided with "very significant steps," including a $106-billion financial security guarantee decision for Ukraine.

"Europe grows stronger with each step we take together," Zelensky said, adding that security guarantees must move from planning into implementation with both the US and European partners.

During talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Zelensky said the two sides coordinated positions ahead of his planned meeting with Trump, noting the productivity of the earlier Berlin-format discussions with US envoys.

He expressed gratitude for Germany's "unwavering and tangible support," hailing joint efforts that he said saved "thousands upon thousands of lives," strengthening Ukraine's defensive and diplomatic positions.

Zelenskyy also briefed Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal on negotiations with Washington, saying there was now a "major chance to end the bloodshed" and emphasizing the importance of full partner engagement.

He welcomed Estonia's upcoming coordination role within the Nordic-Baltic Eight group and highlighted cooperation under the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument, along with the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative to bolster air defense and protect Ukraine's energy sector.

In a call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Ukrainian leader said the sides aligned positions ahead of the Florida talks and agreed on the need for "maximum productivity" in the coming days.

"Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace," Zelensky said, adding that coordinated European positions are essential for long-term security guarantees.

Zelensky also said he updated Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the status of talks with the United States, noting that some draft documents were already close to completion, while others still required finalization.

He stressed that there should be "no weekends or pauses" while the fighting continues, accusing Russia of deliberately dragging out the process.

Zelensky also confirmed a call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, saying Ukrainian and American negotiating teams have made significant progress on drafting security guarantees, a recovery and economic development plan, and the 20-point framework document.

"Not a single day, not a single hour can be lost," Zelensky said, adding that the goal is a shared success for Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and global peace.

Earlier in the day, Zelensky announced that he will meet with US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss a draft document aimed at ending the Moscow-Kyiv war, alongside security guarantees and an economic agreement.

He stated that the discussions would revolve around a multi-layered framework for peace.

- Moscow reviews draft document

Meanwhile, the Kremlin confirmed that Moscow and Washington have "agreed to continue the dialogue" regarding a potential settlement.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier in the day that representatives of the Russian and US presidential administrations had direct phone contact following recent high-level consultations in Miami.

According to Peskov, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and White House officials discussed the draft peace plan after Moscow analyzed information brought back by Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev from his talks with US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Peskov had previously noted on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin is reviewing the materials brought back by Dmitriev, and that Moscow will present its official considerations to the US once this analysis is complete.

While a 28-point plan was initially proposed by the US side to end the conflict, current discussions appear to focus on a refined 20-point framework. Peskov declined to detail Moscow's evaluation of the document, warning that early disclosure could "negatively affect the negotiation process."