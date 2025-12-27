No deal for Ukraine peace without US approval, Trump says

US President Donald Trump said no deal to end the Russia-Ukraine war would be final Washington's consent, as he plans to host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for talks in Florida.

"He (Zelenskyy) doesn't have anything until I approve it," Trump told Politico, ahead of the meeting expected to take place on Sunday.

"We'll see what he's got," said the US president, adding that he expects the talks to be productive. "I think it's going to go good with him."

Trump also voiced optimism about parallel diplomacy with Moscow, saying he believes discussions would also "go good" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he expects to speak with the Russian leader "soon."

Earlier, Zelenskyy confirmed he would meet Trump to discuss a draft roadmap aimed at ending the war, alongside proposed security guarantees and an economic arrangement.

He confirmed to Axios that the talks' primary goal would be to finalize a framework and "schedule" for concluding the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskyy said the process has moved to the "next level," arguing that decisions now require direct presidential involvement to accelerate an outcome.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said Moscow and Washington have agreed to maintain dialogue on a possible settlement.