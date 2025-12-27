E3 leaders reiterate commitment for Ukraine peace, continued talks

 Contact Us
UK, French, and German leaders reiterated their unshakeable commitment to peace in Ukraine, while Zelenskyy prepares to meet Trump to discuss a war-ending agreement.

Published December 27,2025
The leaders of the UK, France, and Germany — known collectively as the E3 — on Friday reiterated their "unshakeable commitment" for peace in Ukraine and the importance of advancing upcoming talks.

The UK government said in a statement that during a phone conversation between Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the leaders "reiterated their unshakeable commitment for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the importance that talks continue to progress towards this in the coming days."

"The Prime Minister emphasised this remained a crucial moment for Ukraine and security across the Euro-Atlantic region, and the leaders emphasised their unwavering commitment to provide Ukraine the support it needs. The leaders agreed to continue co-ordinating with partners and allies to achieve a lasting peace," the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy announced plans for a Sunday meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss a draft document aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, alongside security guarantees and an economic agreement.