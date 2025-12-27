E3 leaders reiterate commitment for Ukraine peace, continued talks

The leaders of the UK, France, and Germany — known collectively as the E3 — on Friday reiterated their "unshakeable commitment" for peace in Ukraine and the importance of advancing upcoming talks.

The UK government said in a statement that during a phone conversation between Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the leaders "reiterated their unshakeable commitment for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the importance that talks continue to progress towards this in the coming days."

"The Prime Minister emphasised this remained a crucial moment for Ukraine and security across the Euro-Atlantic region, and the leaders emphasised their unwavering commitment to provide Ukraine the support it needs. The leaders agreed to continue co-ordinating with partners and allies to achieve a lasting peace," the statement noted.

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy announced plans for a Sunday meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida to discuss a draft document aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war, alongside security guarantees and an economic agreement.



