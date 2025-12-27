Arab countries condemn Israel’s recognition of breakaway Somaliland region

Arab countries on Friday condemned Israel's recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region, rejecting the move as a violation of international law and reaffirming support for Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Saudi Arabia said Israel's step entrenches "unilateral, separatist measures" and contradicts international law. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry underscored the kingdom's "full support" for the sovereignty of Somalia and the unity and integrity of its territory.

Riyadh also rejected "attempts to impose parallel entities" that undermine Somalia's stability and said it backs the country's legitimate state institutions.

Palestine also rejected Israel's recognition of Somaliland, describing it as a threat to Arab and regional security.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it fully supports Somalia's unity, sovereignty and political independence in line with international law, Arab and international consensus, and decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The ministry warned that recognizing Somaliland or taking steps that legitimize secession undermines Somalia's stability and sovereignty and said the move fits "Israel's broader efforts to destabilize regional and international peace." It also said Israel has previously floated Somaliland as a destination for relocating Palestinians, particularly from Gaza.

Egypt said it coordinated with regional partners to oppose the move. In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone calls with his counterparts from Somalia, Türkiye and Djibouti to discuss the "dangerous developments" in the Horn of Africa linked to Israel's recognition of Somaliland.

The ministers agreed on a "complete rejection and condemnation" of the recognition and stressed full support for Somalia's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, the statement said.

They also rejected any unilateral measures that could undermine Somalia's stability, warned against setting a dangerous precedent by recognizing independence of parts of sovereign states, and emphasized respect for the UN Charter and international law.

Israel became the world's first country on Friday to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, with the central government unable to assert control over the region and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The Somali government refuses to recognize Somaliland as an independent state, considers it an integral part of its territory, and views any direct deals or engagement with it as a violation of Somalia's sovereignty and unity.