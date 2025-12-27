LIBYAN, FRENCH TEAMS EXAMINE GEN. AL-HADDADS PLANE CRASH SITE IN ANKARA

Libyan and French teams on Saturday conducted examinations at the crash site of a private plane carrying late Libyan Chief of General Staff Gen. Mohammed Ali Al-Haddad, four accompanying officials, and three crew members.

A private jet carrying the Libyan military delegation crashed in Ankara on Dec. 23, killing all eight people on board, including five delegation members and three crew.

Work at the crash site near Kesikkavak village in Ankara's Haymana district resumed in the early morning hours.

Libyan and French teams assigned after the crash were received by Turkish authorities in Kesikkavak village before proceeding to the site of the wreckage.

Following joint on-site inspections with Turkish officials, the Libyan and French teams completed field search operations, after which efforts to remove the wreckage began.

The wreckage is expected to be sent to Malta.





