Turkish foreign minister makes 73 foreign visits to 50 countries in 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan made 73 foreign visits to 50 countries, including 22 trips accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, from the beginning of 2025 until Dec. 22.

Fidan also attended a total of 31 multilateral meetings abroad, 10 of which were alongside Erdogan, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During the same period, Fidan hosted the foreign ministers of 23 countries in Türkiye as part of bilateral visits.

Additionally, in 2025, the minister hosted counterparts from 49 countries on the occasion of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Türkiye, as well as from seven countries for the Gaza Contact Group meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League (AL), and from 26 countries for the NATO Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers.

He also hosted counterparts from 39 countries for the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, from four countries for the Balkan Peace Platform, and from four countries for the Ministerial Meeting on Gaza.

In 2025, Fidan held 240 bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from 89 countries, both at home and abroad.



