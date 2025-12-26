Türkiye condemns terror attack in Syria, reaffirms solidarity with Damascus

Türkiye condemned the deadly terrorist attack that occurred at a mosque in the central Syrian city of Homs during Friday prayers.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the attack, and extend our condolences to the Government and the people of Syria," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

The statement reaffirmed that Ankara stands with Syria, which continues to "maintain its resolve to strengthen its stability, security, unity, and solidarity despite all provocations."

Six people were killed and 21 others injured in the attack, which targeted the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque on Al-Khodari Street in the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood.





