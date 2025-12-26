Egypt accuses Netanyahu of blocking 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire

Egypt accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of working to obstruct implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, and seeking to inflame regional tensions.

Netanyahu is trying "by all means" to avoid moving to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which took effect Oct. 10, by redirecting US focus to other regional files, particularly Iran, Syria and Lebanon, Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, told the state-run Al-Qahera News channel on Thursday.

The Israeli premier is attempting to ignite tensions beyond Gaza by exploiting strained US-Iran relations, hoping to draw Washington into a confrontation with Tehran that could reignite fighting in Gaza and derail the second phase of the agreement, he added.

He said Netanyahu is maneuvering to block the second phase of the Gaza deal, but stressed that there is a "clear US veto" against a resumption of fighting in Gaza.

"All indicators confirm that the US administration has settled its position on launching the second phase at the beginning of January," Rashwan said.

He said US President Donald Trump meeting with Netanyahu on Dec. 29 is likely to mark the practical starting point of the second phase without ambiguity.

Rashwan described Trump as "a pragmatic man who wants to complete what he views as a historic solution," adding that the only foreign policy document bearing Trump's name this year was the Gaza ceasefire plan, underscoring the issue's centrality for him.

Addressing expected obstacles, Rashwan said Netanyahu is attempting to rewrite the second phase by limiting it to the disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups-a condition not included in the agreement and one the US understands does not exist in the text.

He said Israel is also pushing to assign roles outside their mandate to a prospective international stabilization force, such as disarmament, an approach the said participating countries would reject.

Netanyahu's efforts may delay or slow implementation but will not stop the second phase, Rashwan said, citing US insistence on proceeding and Washington's full knowledge of the agreement's terms and limits.

On Israeli efforts to displace Palestinians from Gaza, Rashwan said the idea "has long appealed to segments of Israel's political elite and society, particularly the most extreme and far-right factions."

He said Israel initially counted on Trump's limited familiarity with the region when he spoke months ago about displacement and creating a "Riviera," but added that after consultations-especially with mediating countries led by Egypt-Trump came to understand the implications of displacement.

Rashwan said Trump's plan now stipulates that no one will be forced to leave Gaza and that anyone who departs voluntarily retains the right to return.

Meanwhile, the Israeli daily Israel Hayom reported Thursday that the expected meeting between Netanyahu and Trump on Monday will conclude with a statement on progress toward the second phase of the Gaza truce.

The newspaper said the agenda for the meeting, set to take place in Florida, will focus on two main issues: steps toward ending the war in Gaza and the Iran file, which will be discussed behind closed doors.

Phase one of the deal included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

The second phase includes forming a temporary technocratic committee to administer Gaza, launching reconstruction efforts, establishing a peace council, creating an international force, further Israeli troop withdrawals from the territory, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Gaza authorities have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire agreement after the war that has killed more than 71,000 people, mostly women and children, and destroyed the enclave.