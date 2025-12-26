SOMALIA, EGYPT, TÜRKIYE AND DJIBOUTI CONDEMN ISRAELS RECOGNITION OF SOMALILAND

The foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Türkiye and Djibouti condemned Israel's recognition of Somaliland, Somalia's breakaway region, Egypt said on Friday.
"The ministers affirmed their total rejection and condemnation of Israel's recognition of the Somaliland region, stressing their full support for the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia," Egypt's foreign ministry said in a statement following a phone call between Egypt's foreign minister and his Somali, Turkish and Djiboutian counterparts.