 Contact Us
News World Somalia, Egypt, Türkiye and Djibouti condemn Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Somalia, Egypt, Türkiye and Djibouti condemn Israel's recognition of Somaliland

Israel's recognition of Somaliland drew sharp condemnation on Friday from the foreign ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Djibouti, according to a statement from Cairo.

Reuters WORLD
Published December 26,2025
Subscribe
SOMALIA, EGYPT, TÜRKIYE AND DJIBOUTI CONDEMN ISRAELS RECOGNITION OF SOMALILAND

The foreign ⁠ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Türkiye and ‍Djibouti condemned Israel's recognition ‌of Somaliland, ‍Somalia's breakaway region, Egypt said on Friday.

"The ministers affirmed their total rejection and condemnation of Israel's ⁠recognition of the Somaliland region, stressing their full support for the unity, ‌sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia," Egypt's foreign ministry said in ‍a ‍statement following ‍a phone ⁠call ‍between Egypt's foreign minister and his Somali, Turkish and ⁠Djiboutian ‌counterparts.