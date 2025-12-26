The foreign ⁠ministers of Somalia, Egypt, Türkiye and ‍Djibouti condemned Israel's recognition ‌of Somaliland, ‍Somalia's breakaway region, Egypt said on Friday.

"The ministers affirmed their total rejection and condemnation of Israel's ⁠recognition of the Somaliland region, stressing their full support for the unity, ‌sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia," Egypt's foreign ministry said in ‍a ‍statement following ‍a phone ⁠call ‍between Egypt's foreign minister and his Somali, Turkish and ⁠Djiboutian ‌counterparts.







