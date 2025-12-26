Kremlin says Russian, US officials discussed Ukrainian settlement over phone

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that representatives of the Russian and US presidential administrations had contacts on the Ukrainian settlement following recent consultations in Miami.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov and several White House officials discussed the draft of the peace plane in a phone talk.

"After Dmitriev briefed the president on the results of his trip to America and his contacts with the Americans, this information was analyzed, at the instruction of President Putin, there was a contact between representatives of the administrations of Russia and the United States," the Kremlin spokesman shared.

The spokesman added that the Kremlin analyzed the information received from the special envoy Kirill Dmitriev following his trip to the US.

Speaking about the results, Peskov said Moscow and Washington "agreed to continue the dialogue."

Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement were held in Miami over the weekend, with the US side represented by envoy Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump.