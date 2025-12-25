Russia urges Trump to use 'pragmatism and rationality' to resolve issues with Venezuela

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged US President Donald Trump on Thursday to resolve the crisis in relations with Venezuela using the "pragmatism and rationality inherent" in him.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Zakharova said the strengthening of the US presence in the Caribbean was discussed at the UN Security Council on Tuesday, where an overwhelming majority of countries condemned Washington's actions in the region.

"Today, we are literally witnessing lawlessness in the Caribbean Sea, where seemingly forgotten practices of illegal appropriation of property, such as piracy, raiding, and banditry, are being revived," she said.

She emphasized that, from the perspective of international maritime law, such behavior contravenes navigational freedom.

"We categorically condemn these phenomena and call for stability and adherence to the rule of law in the maritime domain. We firmly uphold the position that Latin America and the Caribbean basin must remain zones of peace, as proclaimed in 2014," Zakharova emphasized.

According to her, Russia advocates for de-escalation of the situation and the preservation of relations, trust, and predictability.

"It is crucial to prevent the scenario from taking a destructive turn, and we count on the pragmatism and rationality inherent in US President Trump to facilitate mutually acceptable solutions within the framework of international legal norms," she said.

Zakharova reiterated Russia's support for the government of President Nicolas Maduro, arguing that its policy aims to protect sovereignty and national interests while ensuring stable and secure development.

The spokeswoman also dismissed as "fake" reports about the evacuation of the Russian embassy in Venezuela.

"The Russian Embassy in Caracas and Russian specialists in Venezuela are operating in standard mode," she stated.