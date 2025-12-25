Russia launches Soyuz rocket carrying radar observation satellite

Russia successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket carrying a spacecraft from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced.

The medium-class carrier rocket, which has been active since 2004, lifted off at 5.11 pm local time (1411GMT) from the State Test Cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region, the ministry said.

Space Forces crews of the Aerospace Forces conducted the successful launch with a spacecraft on board.

The Plesetsk Cosmodrome is a Russian spaceport in Mirny, Arkhangelsk Oblast, approximately 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of Moscow.

The launch was initially scheduled for Wednesday at 1400 GMT.

The Obzor-R n°1 Earth observation satellite is expected to head to a Sun-synchronous orbit aboard the sixth Soyuz launch of 2025, accompanied by other small satellites.