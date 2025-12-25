Kyrgyzstan may exit EU Air Safety List, Kyrgyz president says

Kyrgyzstan's civil aviation sector may be removed from the European Union's Air Safety List after nearly two decades of restrictions, President Sadyr Zhaparov announced Thursday.

"Today, our country is making a major historic leap: a modern, safe, and high-tech aviation industry is being developed, which will become one of the symbols of the renewed state," Zhaparov said in a statement.

He added that the country is developing aviation on its own initiative, investing billions of soms, acquiring new aircraft for domestic, regional, and international routes, and building new airports.

"Kyrgyzstan has reached a critical point in its exit from the European Union's 'blacklist,' where it has been for nearly two decades. Now we can look forward with confidence to the future: with God's help, the skies of Europe will open to Kyrgyzstan," he stated.

He added that the potential removal from the list would boost tourism, attract investment, and improve the country's international image.

"Kyrgyzstan will join a unified aviation space, which will open access to millions of tourists and a vast market of new opportunities," he said.

Kyrgyz airlines have been on the EU Air Safety List since 2006 because they do not meet international safety standards. Carriers on the list are prohibited from operating to, within, and from EU airspace, including overflight.