International Student Summit ISTSUM’25 set to be held in Istanbul

The International Student Summit ISTSUM'25 will be held in Istanbul on Saturday, Dec. 27 under the theme "Focus," the organizers announced.

With Anadolu serving as the global communications partner, the event will be hosted by the Bab-i Alem International Student Association at the Neslisah Sultan Cultural Center.

The summit will focus on the impact of digital transformation on individuals, society and working life, bringing together students, academics and representatives from the private sector.

Prominent figures will take part in the "inspiring speakers" sessions, including Bilisim Vadisi (Technology Development Zone) General Manager Erkam Tuzgen, Turkcell Director of Employee Experience Nurullah Er, SETCARD General Manager Oner Piyade, Head of the Artificial Intelligence Institute at Bogazici University Sefik Suayb Arslan, and Turkish Red Crescent Istanbul Provincial Chair Burcu Kosem.

The program will feature talks, digital experience areas, surprise gifts and prize draws. Participants will also have the opportunity to network with students, academics and industry professionals.

The summit is supported by the Federation of International Student Associations (UDEF), the Fatih Municipality and Turkish Airlines, and is organized with the support of the Turkish National Agency and the European Union.

Aiming to enhance young people's digital competencies, strengthen intercultural interaction and generate global impact through inspirational discussions, the summit is free to attend.

Further information and registration details are available at www.istsum.com.

Previous editions of the summit attracted more than 950 participants and generated over 2 million interactions on digital platforms. The event has hosted international students from 203 countries, along with more than 100 academics.





