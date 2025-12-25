French farmers persist road blockades despite Christmas

French farmers on Thursday continued blocking roads and highways in southwestern France despite Christmas, according to local media.

Initiating their mobilizations more than 10 days ago over the government's policy of culling cattle herds on the detection of a skin disease, farmers blocked several roads and highways across southern Bordeaux, several points between Toulouse and Bayonne as well as Pyrenees-Atlantiques.

In the department of Pyrenees-Atlantiques, farmers are planning a tractor parade later in the day.

In southern Toulouse, over 300 people attended a Christmas mass organized by protesters.

French farmers have been protesting the government's policy of systematically culling cattle herds on the detection of nodular dermatitis, also known as lumpy skin disease.

They have also been expressing their discontent with the trade agreement between the EU and the South American bloc of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay (Mercosur).

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has proposed a meeting with farmers' unions in early January.





