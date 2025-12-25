Climate change shrinks Austrian Alps glaciers, threatening tourism and wildlife

The Austrian Alps are warming at nearly twice the global average, accelerating glacier retreat and pushing ski resorts toward heavier reliance on artificial snow, according to officials and new field data.

The region, a cornerstone of Europe's winter tourism, is also seeing altered seasons, diminishing snow at lower altitudes, and water shortages affecting ski operations and mountain huts.

The effects of climate change are considered one of the biggest threats facing humanity today, according to many studies and scientific bodies.

A recent Anadolu report in the series "Europe's Peak: The Alps" details the impact of higher temperatures on tourism, with long-term monitoring records showing widespread ice loss and changing precipitation patterns.

According to the Austrian National Tourist Office (Osterreich Werbung), more than 20 million people plan to spend their winter holidays in Austria this season, showing stable demand despite environmental and economic challenges.

Retreating glaciers are reshaping water systems, hiking routes, and mountain hut operations across the Alps. The Austrian Alpine Club (Alpenverein Osterreich), which conducts century-long monitoring through thousands of volunteers across 26,000 kilometers of trails and over 200 climbing sites, reports severe and ongoing ice decline.

Recent measurements show Austrian glaciers retreated by an average of 24.1 meters (79 feet) in the 2023-2024 period, the third-largest annual loss on record.

Rising temperatures have caused water shortages in high-altitude areas, leading to the closure of some mountain huts and structural upgrades for others to remain functional. Mountaineering conditions have deteriorated as unstable terrain, mudslides, and loose rock become more common in areas once stabilized by glacial ice.

Faster warming is disrupting precipitation patterns, often bringing rain instead of snow in winter and triggering stronger storms and droughts in summer.

Speaking to Anadolu, Anna Praxmarer of the Alpenverein described the impact on wildlife, saying: "Animals like alpine hares or rock ptarmigans change to white plumage or fur for snow camouflage, but without snow cover, they become easy prey. This is just one of many visible impacts."

She also pointed to flooded trails and severe water scarcity at huts.

In a stark outlook, Praxmarer said: "The climate crisis is striking the Alps with full force. It is now nearly inevitable that Austria's glaciers will largely disappear within the next 40 to 50 years."