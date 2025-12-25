China defends India ties, slams Pentagon report on border dispute

China on Thursday defended its ties with India while slamming a Pentagon report that said Beijing seeks to take advantage of decreased tensions between the Asian nations over their border dispute.

"The Pentagon's report distorts China's defense policy, sows discord between China and other countries, and aims at finding a pretext for the US to maintain its military supremacy," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference in Beijing.

The Pentagon's annual report to Congress on China's military and security developments, released Tuesday, stated Beijing "probably seeks to capitalize on decreased tension along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) to stabilize bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties; however, India probably remains skeptical of China's actions and motives."

"Continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship," it added.

Beijing "views and handles its relations with India from a strategic height and a long-term perspective," Lin said, adding that China is willing to improve communication and cooperation with New Delhi, as well as "properly handle differences" and advance a "sound and stable bilateral relationship."

"The boundary question is a matter between China and India, and the current border situation between the two countries is generally stable, with smooth communication channels. China opposes the relevant country's groundless and irresponsible comments," he said.

Bilateral ties between New Delhi and Beijing deteriorated since the fall of 2019, leading to the death of some 24 soldiers along the LAC in the Ladakh region of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020.

However, since last year, the two sides have seen a warming of ties as the Himalayan neighbors resumed direct flights after a five-year break.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also traveled to China for the first time in seven years, attending the annual leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the northern city of Tianjin.



