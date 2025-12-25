Astronomers discover "lava world" planet that survives Star’s heat for Billions of years

Astronomers have discovered a mysterious planet called a "lava world" that has managed to maintain its atmosphere for billions of years despite its star's scorching heat.

Located far beyond our solar system, TOI-561 b resides in one of the oldest regions of the Milky Way. Its surface is covered by a massive magma ocean, surrounded by an atmosphere made of dense rock vapor, exciting the scientific community. This ancient planet, twice as old as the Sun, orbits so close to its star that a full year lasts just 11 hours, creating a world split between endless light and perpetual darkness.

What makes this discovery truly remarkable is that the planet has retained its atmosphere for billions of years despite such extreme conditions. Normally, small planets so close to their stars would have lost their atmospheres due to intense radiation. Data from the James Webb Space Telescope, however, shows the super-Earth is cooler than expected, with a thick gas layer helping regulate its heat. Scientists believe the magma ocean acts like a lung, releasing gases into space and reabsorbing them to sustain the fragile atmosphere.

About twice as heavy as Earth, this ancient giant, with its low iron content and rich mineral composition, serves as a fossil from the universe's early days. Spinning rapidly around its star, TOI-561 b is not just a celestial object—it is proof that rocky planets can survive in extreme conditions, offering insights into the origins of planets and life across the universe.