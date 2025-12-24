RESCUE OPS ONGOING FOR LIBYAS ARMY CHIEF NEAR ANKARA

Search and rescue teams intensified on Wednesday efforts at the crash site of a private jet near the Turkish capital Ankara that carried Libyan army's Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and his accompanying delegation.

The aircraft that went down on Tuesday killed everyone on board.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the wreckage of Falcon 50-type business jet, which took off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, was found by gendarmerie teams about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak village in Haymana district of the province.

Security forces located the wreckage overnight despite heavy rain and fog. Operations accelerated at daybreak, with gendarmerie units securing the area and preventing civilian access.

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) set up a mobile coordination center at the site, where Yerlikaya is also expected.

Libya's Government of National Unity declared three days of national mourning following the deaths.