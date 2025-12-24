POPE LEO XIV CELEBRATES FIRST CHRISTMAS MASS IN ST PETERS BASILICA

Pope Leo XIV will celebrate his first Christmas Mass in St Peter's Basilica on Christmas Eve.



The pontiff is expected to speak out against war and violence and to remember the suffering of humanity.



The first American to occupy the Chair of St Peter has already made several statements calling for peace and reconciliation and remembering the victims of war worldwide.



This year's Christmas Mass is scheduled for late in the evening, later than that of his predecessor Francis. Already in poor health, Francis had opened the Holy Year on Christmas Day 2024.



Sitting in a wheelchair, he had heralded the Jubilee Year , which now comes to an end on January 6.



In Bethlehem in the Holy Land, Christians are celebrating Christmas again for the first time since the end of the Gaza war.



A large Christmas tree has been erected in front of the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem for the first time in two years.



The traditional midnight mass will also be celebrated there. The Israeli Ministry of Tourism expects around 40,000 Christian pilgrims for Christmas.



