Palestinian actor, director Mohammad Bakri dies at 72

Palestinian actor and director Mohammad Bakri, who directed Jenin, Jenin and starred in Wajib, Tale of the Three Jewels, and All That's Left of You, died at the age of 72.

Bakri passed away at Nahariya Hospital in northern Israel due to a heart condition.

Over his career, Bakri appeared in more than 40 films and became a significant figure in modern Palestinian history. He was best known for his 2002 documentary Jenin, Jenin, which chronicled the Israeli invasion of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank through interviews with surviving Palestinian residents.

The documentary sparked controversy in Israel, leading to legal battles and a 2021 court ban on its nationwide screening.

Some of Bakri's notable directorial works include Blackness (2014), Water (2012), Zahara (2009), Min Yum Mahrucht (2005), Jenin, Jenin (2002), and 1948 (1998).