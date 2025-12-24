LIBYAS HAFTAR OFFERS CONDOLENCES OVER DEATH OF ARMY CHIEF IN PLANE CRASH

Eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar issued a message of condolence Tuesday following the deaths of Libya's Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and his accompanying delegation in a plane crash near the Turkish capital Ankara.

In a statement released by the armed forces in eastern Libya, Haftar was quoted as expressing "deep sorrow over this tragic loss" and conveyed his condolences to the late general's family, tribe, city and "to all the Libyan people."

Separately, the House of Representatives based in Benghazi also issued a condolence message to the families of Haddad and his delegation as well as to their colleagues in the armed forces.

Libya's Government of National Unity earlier declared three days of national mourning following the deaths.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya earlier said that the wreckage of Falcon 50-type business jet, which took off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, was found by gendarmerie teams about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak village in Haymana district.