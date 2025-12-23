UNICEF official urges balance as countries tighten social media rules for children

As governments move to restrict children's access to social media, the debate over how best to protect young users is intensifying. Proposals ranging from stricter age limits to outright bans have gained momentum, driven by growing concern over the impact of constant connectivity on children's mental health, learning and well-being.

The scale of the issue is hard to ignore. Recent studies show that 97% of young people go online every day, while 78% check their devices at least once an hour. One in four minors is reported to show what researchers describe as "problematic" or "dysfunctional" smartphone use, with patterns resembling addiction.

Experts warn that excessive social media use can undermine concentration in the classroom and weaken real-life communication skills.

UNICEF has welcomed the renewed focus on online safety but cautions that restrictive measures must be carefully calibrated.

Aaron Greenberg, UNICEF regional adviser for child protection in Europe and Central Asia, said that limiting access to social media can, in some cases, help children focus and learn with fewer impediments.

At the same time, he added, social media platforms are deliberately designed to be highly engaging, affecting some children more than others.

"UNICEF frequently hears from educators, families and students themselves about how many young people can struggle with putting their phone down to study, listen in class, or even get a good night's sleep before school," Greenberg said.

Public concern appears widespread. According to the 2025 Eurobarometer, more than 90% of Europeans believe urgent action is needed to protect children online, while 93% think social media has a negative impact on children's mental health.

Greenberg, however, cautioned that age restrictions can let social media platforms "off the hook," push children into an unregulated space and reduce their digital literacy.

"If children aren't supposed to be there, why should companies invest in making their services safer or more educational for them?" he asked, adding that bans also risk cutting children off from vital sources of information and support.

The UNICEF official added that managing smartphones and social media use in the classroom may be particularly effective and should be discussed with students.

REAL-LIFE COMMUNICATION



Greenberg said that limiting children's access to social media could encourage the development of face-to-face communication skills.

He, however, stressed that communication now occurs mostly online and in digital spaces, where he added that digital safety skills must also be developed.

"A social media ban can undermine their rights, isolate marginalized children and silence children's voices," Greenberg said.

He underlined that UNICEF welcomes safeguards aimed at helping children, with a focus on what childhood is meant to do best-enabling them to learn, play and grow.

At the same time, he said policies involving bans must be carefully designed to avoid unintended negative effects and should be developed in consultation with children.

COUNTRIES FOLLOW AUSTRALIA



The push for tighter rules has accelerated in recent months. At the end of November, the European Parliament proposed banning social media use for children under 16, while allowing access with parental consent.

Lawmakers adopted a resolution on age restrictions by a large majority, citing "deep concern" over the physical and mental health risks minors face online.

The proposal follows Australia's world-first ban on social media for children under 16, introduced to protect minors from cyberbullying, harmful content, grooming and predatory behavior.

Several European countries, including Norway, Denmark, Ireland, Spain and France, are also considering or advancing stricter regulations.

Greenberg underlined that UNICEF supports governments' determination to take children's online safety seriously.

"UNICEF encourages all countries considering new regulations to pair any age-restriction measures with strong obligations on platforms, robust safeguards for privacy and participation, and close monitoring of real-world impacts on different groups of children," he said.