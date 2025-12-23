US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea to restock supplies

A US nuclear-powered submarine arrived at a key naval base in South Korea's southeastern Busan city on Tuesday to restock supplies, South Korean Navy said.

The USS Greeneville, a Los Angeles-class attack submarine, arrived at the naval base in Busan, located about 330 kilometers (205 miles) southeast of Seoul, Seoul's navy said, according to Yonhap News.

"The Navy plans to boost exchanges and cooperation between the navies of South Korea and the United States and strengthen our combined defense posture on the occasion of the USS Greeneville's entry," it said.

The USS Greeneville previously visited South Korea in 2016, and this latest visit marked its fourth time.

Tuesday's arrival is the first visit by a US nuclear-powered submarine to South Korea since South Korean President Lee Jae Myung assumed office in June.

Its arrival comes roughly 10 months after the USS Alexandria, also a Los Angeles-class submarine, visited the same naval base for a similar reason in February.

North Korea had strongly opposed the move, accusing Washington of ignoring Pyongyang's security concerns and warning that it is ready to use any means to defend its national security.





