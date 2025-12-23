TRUMP SAYS IT WOULD BE SMART FOR VENEZUELAS MADURO TO LEAVE POWER

US President Donald Trump said on Monday it would ⁠be smart for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to leave power, and the United States could keep or sell the oil it had seized ‍off the coast of Venezuela in recent weeks.

Trump's pressure campaign on Maduro has included a ramped-up military presence in the region ‌and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels ‍allegedly trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near the South American nation. At least 100 people have been killed in the attacks.

Asked if the goal was to force Maduro from power, Trump told reporters: "Well, I think it probably would... That's up to him what he wants to do. I think it'd be smart for him to do that. But again, we're gonna find out."

"If he wants to do something, if he plays tough, it'll be the last time he's ever able to ⁠play tough," he said.

During the press conference, Trump also took aim at Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who he has also feuded with throughout the year.

"He's no friend to the United States. He's very bad. Very bad guy. He's gotta watch his ass because he makes cocaine and they send it into the U.S.," Trump said when asked about Petro's criticisms towards the Trump administration's handling of the tensions with Venezuela.

In ‌addition to the strikes, Trump has previously announced a "blockade" of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela. The U.S. Coast Guard started pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela on Sunday, in what would be the second such ‍operation this weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful.

"Maybe we will sell it, maybe we will keep ‍it," Trump said when ‍asked what would happen with the seized oil, ⁠adding it might also be used to ‍replenish the United States' strategic reserves. Without directly referring to Trump's statements, Maduro said every leader should attend to the internal affairs of their own country.

"If I speak to him again, I will tell him: each country should mind its own internal ⁠affairs," Maduro said, ‌referring to an initial phone call between the two leaders last month.





















