Turkish stock exchange begins Tuesday flat

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Tuesday at 11,307.24 points, slightly down 0.03%, or 3.82 points, from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 fell 0.27% to 11,311.06 points, with a daily transaction volume of 134.1 billion liras ($3.13 billion).

As of 9.55 am local time (0655GMT) on Tuesday, exchange rates stood at 42.8275 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 50.6065 to the euro, and 57.8890 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,479.65, while Brent crude oil was trading at $61.45 per barrel.





