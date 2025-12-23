 Contact Us
Turkish stock exchange begins Tuesday flat

Türkiye's benchmark stock index, BIST 100, opened slightly lower on Tuesday at 11,307.24 points, down 0.03% or 3.82 points from the previous close. On Monday, the index dropped 0.27% to 11,311.06 points with a daily transaction volume of 134.1 billion liras ($3.13 billion).

Published December 23,2025
As of 9.55 am local time (0655GMT) on Tuesday, exchange rates stood at 42.8275 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 50.6065 to the euro, and 57.8890 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,479.65, while Brent crude oil was trading at $61.45 per barrel.