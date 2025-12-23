Russia claims to capture another settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Tuesday that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

The ministry said in a statement that the settlement of Andriivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region came under control of the Russian forces as a result of an operation carried out by the Vostok (East) group of forces.

According to the ministry, Ukraine responded with air raids, at least 56 drones were shot down overnight.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces claimed they hit an oil refinery in Russia's Stavropol region. The regional governor, Vladimir Vladimirov, confirmed the attack on the industrial zone in the city of Budyonnovsk, without specifying the damage caused.

In the Krasnodar region, the fuel oil pipeline was hit, the incident was confirmed by both Russia and Ukraine. The attack led to a fire, which was eliminated, according to the Russian Emergency Ministry.

Ukraine's ministry also said 621 of 673 Russian missiles and drones were shot down.

Independent verification of claims of both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



