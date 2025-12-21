Kremlin says no Putin-Trump phone call planned before year-end, but could be arranged if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule until the end of the year does not include a phone call with US President Donald Trump, but it could be arranged if needed, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"It is not currently on the schedule, but it can be quickly organized if necessary," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

He further said that the Kremlin will later announce whether Putin will wish Trump a Happy Christmas and New Year.

Peskov also told the Russian state news agency RIA on Sunday morning that Putin is willing to engage in dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"He (Macron) expressed his willingness to speak with Putin. … He (Putin) also expressed his willingness to engage in dialogue with Macron," he said.

Peskov said that this can only be viewed positively if there is "mutual political will," but added that the potential dialogue between the two presidents should be one where they try to understand each other's positions.

"Putin is always ready to explain his positions, to explain them to his interlocutors in detail, sincerely, and consistently," he added.

The Kremlin spokesperson's remarks came after the French president said at a press briefing after an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday that he thinks "it will become useful again to talk to" his Russian counterpart.

"I think that we, Europeans and Ukrainians, have a vested interest in finding a framework to properly re-engage in this discussion. Otherwise, we'll be talking amongst ourselves with negotiators who will then deal with the Russians alone. That's not ideal," Macron said.

On Friday, Putin said at an annual end-of-year press conference that Russia is ready for talks, including with Europe, on the Ukraine war.