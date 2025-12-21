South Korea reports new avian influenza case at duck farm

South Korea on Sunday recorded a new case of "highly" pathogenic avian influenza at a duck farm in southwestern South Jeolla province, making the 16th such case at a poultry farm this season.

The latest outbreak was identified at a farm in the city of Naju, located 285 kilometers (nearly 177.03 miles) south of Seoul, which raises 23,000 ducks, according to the central disaster management headquarters.

Authorities have enacted special quarantine measures at the affected farm and are enhancing monitoring of related facilities and vehicles to curb the spread of the disease, according to Yonhap News.

Additionally, they plan to carry out thorough inspections at over 200 duck farms in the area starting Monday.