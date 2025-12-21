Kremlin aide says idea of trilateral meeting between Russia, Ukraine, US not yet discussed

An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the idea of a trilateral meeting between representatives of Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington has not yet been discussed.

"So far, no one has spoken seriously about this initiative, and it is not being developed, as far as I know," Yuri Ushakov said in a conversation with journalists.

Ushakov's remarks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that the US proposed a trilateral meeting with Russia and Ukraine at the level of national security advisors.

"We had meetings in Türkiye in this format, although there was a result — and that was exchanges. I believe that this is not much of what we wanted, but it is very important. And I am very glad that we had such exchanges, that our soldiers and civilians returned home," Zelenskyy told journalists, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

He added that he supports the US proposal if such a meeting resulted in agreements on prisoner swaps or a trilateral meeting at the level of leaders.

Commenting on discussion around a revised Ukraine peace deal, Ushakov said he is certain that the provisions Europe is trying to introduce to the document "do not improve the chances of achieving long-term peace."

He further noted that Russian Presidential Envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who announced Saturday he is traveling to Miami, Florida for talks with US officials, will return to Moscow and report back on the results of the discussions, after which they will "discuss what to do next."

Earlier, Dmitriev told Russian journalists that his discussions with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and unofficial advisor Jared Kushner are proceeding "constructively," and will continue over the weekend.

The meetings in Miami took place after Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Ukrainian and European officials in the German capital Berlin last weekend and earlier this week.

Separately, Kyiv's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov announced on US social media company X that he and Ukrainian Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov will begin another round of consultations on Friday with the American side.