Iraqi, Pakistani presidents discuss security, military coordination

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and his Pakistani counterpart, Asif Ali Zardari, held bilateral and expanded talks in Baghdad on Sunday, focusing on security and military coordination as well as broader efforts to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The discussions covered bilateral relations, recent regional developments and their implications, and the need to coordinate positions in a way that reinforces security and stability across the region, Iraq's state news agency INA reported.

Rashid stressed Iraq's commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan in the cultural and scientific fields and highlighted the importance of strengthening economic and trade ties, particularly in maritime connectivity.

The two leaders also discussed enhancing security and military coordination, including benefiting from Pakistan's experience in air force development and pilot training, INA said.

Zardari arrived in Baghdad late Saturday on an official visit of unspecified duration, according to the Iraqi presidency.

Iraq and Pakistan maintain diplomatic relations and in recent years have sought to activate cooperation in political and commercial fields, as well as in counterterrorism efforts.