Ukraine says it hit Russian warship some 1,800 kilometres away

Ukraine used drones overnight to attack and damage a Russian warship in the Caspian Sea, the General Staff in Kiev said on Saturday on Telegram.



The area is more than 1,800 kilometres from the Ukrainian coast. It said the ship Ochotnik or hunter was on patrol near an oil and gas production platform when it was hit.



An drilling platform that the General Staff said belonged to Lukoil was also hit, it said, adding that the facility helps supply Russian forces.



The information could not be independently verified, and there was no information initially from the Russian side.



Lukoil was sanctioned by the US Treasury, along with Russia's other largest oil company, Rosneft, in late October. Washington cited Moscow's "lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine" as the reason for the sanctions.



Ukraine says it has developed combat drones with a range of over 2,000 kilometres.



The General Staff, in its post, said, "the defence forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive capabilities of the invaders and force the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine."