China lodges 'stern representations' with US for arms sales to Taiwan

China said Friday it lodged "stern representations" with the US for Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, describing the move as a serious violation of its sovereignty and security interests.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said the arms sales "gravely violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, and undermines China's sovereignty and security interests," according to a statement.

The administration of US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday eight new arms packages for Taiwan, totaling more than $11 billion, the largest to date.

"The Chinese side is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly against the arms sales plan," said Jiang.

He added that the move "seriously undermines the strategic mutual trust between the two sides, and sends a gravely wrong signal to the separatist forces seeking 'Taiwan independence,'" urging Washington to "earnestly deliver on its promise of not supporting 'Taiwan independence' and immediately cease its arms sales to the island."

China "will continue to strengthen military training and combat readiness, take forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart the plot of 'Taiwan independence' separatists and external interference," said Jiang.

Separately, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that "any move of arming Taiwan will face serious consequences."

"No matter how many advanced weapons are sold to Taiwan, this will not reverse the inevitability towards China's reunification. China will take all measures necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," added Guo.

Trump on Thursday signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) -- a $901 billion bill outlining the Pentagon's policies and spending for 2026. The legislation includes a $1 billion allocation for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative and provisions aimed at countering perceived threats from China and strengthening US Indo-Pacific missions.

It "plays up the 'China threat' narrative, interferes in China's domestic affairs, and undermines China's sovereignty, security and development interests," said Guo.

"China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this and has lodged serious protests with the US side," he said, urging Washington to view Beijing "in an objective and rational way" and refrain from implementing provisions related to China.