Putin says ceasefire in Ukraine 'possible' if Kyiv allows its citizens in Russia to vote in elections

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he was ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on the day of elections, should they be held.

Speaking at a special year-end news conference in Moscow, Putin conditioned the ceasefire with the participation of Ukrainian citizens living in Russia in the elections.

"We are ready to consider ensuring security during the elections in Ukraine. At the very least, to stop, to refrain from strikes deep into the territory on the voting day," he said.

He then added that there are, according to various estimates, about 5 to 10 million Ukrainian citizens on the territory of Russia, who have voting rights.

"And if elections are to be held, then we have the right to demand from those who will organize them that Ukrainians currently residing in Russia be given the right to vote on the territory of the Russian Federation," he stressed.