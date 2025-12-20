Ireland’s prime minister arrives in Lebanon for talks with officials

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin began a visit to Lebanon on Saturday ahead of the year-end holidays, to meet with Lebanese officials and visit Irish troops serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Lebanese state media reported.

Martin arrived at Beirut's airport early Saturday on a visit of unspecified duration, Lebanon's National News Agency NNA said, describing the trip as reflecting strong bilateral ties and a long history of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

Martin is scheduled to meet with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and visit Ireland's contingent serving with the UNIFIL, the agency added.

In October 2024, Ireland rejected an Israeli request to withdraw its troops from UNIFIL, according to The Irish Times.

In August, the UN Security Council decided to end UNIFIL's mandate on Dec. 31, 2026, followed by a one-year plan for a gradual drawdown of forces.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 after Israel's invasion of southern Lebanon and saw its mandate significantly expanded following the July 2006 war and UN Resolution 1701. The mission currently includes more than 10,000 troops tasked with monitoring the cessation of hostilities and supporting the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others were injured.

Under the truce, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.





