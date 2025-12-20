SWEDISH PROTESTERS DENOUNCE ISRAELS VIOLATION OF GAZA CEASEFIRE

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday in Stockholm to protest Israeli plans to annex the occupied West Bank and its failure to comply with the ceasefire agreement.

Protesters reacted to Israel's actions, chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine," "Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine," and "No to the annexation of the West Bank."

Following calls from numerous civil society organizations, the crowd gathered at Odenplan Square and marched to the Swedish Parliament, carrying banners reading "Israel is not complying with the ceasefire," "Stop the genocide," and "Palestine forever."

During the demonstration, protesters called for peace and denounced the Israeli government's policies.

- 'Babies are freezing to death'

Speaking to Anadolu, Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom said the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza has turned into a disaster due to winter conditions and called on the international community to take action.

Akerstrom stressed that the situation in the region is deteriorating on each passing day and that the process amounts to a "genocide."

The world is being deceived into believing there is a ceasefire, even as Gaza continues to be bombed and "babies are freezing to death," Akerstrom added.

- Over 100 Swedish lawmakers call for action on West Bank

More than 100 members of the Swedish parliament have called for action to prevent violence against the Palestinian people in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The lawmakers conveyed their demands in a letter sent to Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard.

In a statement made on behalf of the lawmakers, it was noted that, in the shadow of the current situation in Gaza, violence carried out by illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank has increased significantly in recent years.

They called on the Swedish government to take action to stop these acts of violence, which are contrary to international law.