Türkiye and Hamas discuss reaching second phase of Gaza peace plan

Türkiye's MIT intelligence agency chief ⁠met Hamas' negotiating team head Khalil Al-Hayya ‍on Saturday and discussed necessary measures ‌to be ‍taken for proceeding to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, Turkish security sources said.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin ⁠met the Hamas delegation in Istanbul within the scope of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, and they discussed steps to be ‌taken to prevent what they said were Israel's ceasefire violations.

They also discussed measures to ‍be taken to resolve ‍existing issues for ‍proceeding to the ⁠second phase ‍of the plan, the sources also said, without giving details.



The talks also focused on guarantor country Türkiye's intensive efforts to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire in Gaza and steps to prevent Israel's violations.



The meeting included a briefing on Türkiye's humanitarian aid to Gaza and discussions on ongoing efforts with regional countries and international organizations to ensure the entry of more aid, particularly tents.



Both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to Palestinian national reconciliation and the goal of establishing an independent Palestinian state.



Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal signed on Oct. 10 that halted a two-year war that has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others since October 2023.



According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.



