Zelensky: Only US can persuade Russia to end Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that only the US is capable of persuading Russia to end the war in Ukraine, as diplomats converged on Miami for fresh talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I believe that such strength exists in the United States and in President (Donald) Trump. And I believe that we should not be looking for alternatives to the United States. All alternatives are under question as to whether they would be able to do this," Zelensky told reporters.

Zelenskiy: Ukraine would support US proposal for trilateral talks if it produces results

Zelensky said that Ukraine would back ‍a U.S. proposal for three-sided talks ‌with the ‍United States and Russia if it facilitated more exchanges of prisoners and paved the way for meetings of national leaders.

"America is now proposing ⁠a trilateral meeting with national security advisers -- America Ukraine, Russia," Zelensky told local journalists in Kyiv.

"If such a meeting ‌could be held now to allow for swaps of prisoners of war ‍or an agreement ‍on a ‍three-sided meeting of leaders, ⁠we would ‍support such proposals. Let's see how things go."





